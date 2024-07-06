Chicago Bulls Star Reveals Injury News Amid Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls stars have been dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout the season, but it looks like fans are finally getting some good news.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, Ball revealed that he will finally be healthy and ready for training camp and preseason this season.
"I should be," Ball said. "That's the plan that I'm on. I haven't had no setbacks. So, you know, God willing, I should be ready, man. So, that's what I'm looking forward to, to be honest."
It was previously reported by Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic on June 20 that a trade or buyout could be likely for Lonzo Ball.
"It’s impossible to not view Giddey as insurance in case Ball doesn’t return," The Athletic said. "By bringing in Giddey, the Bulls also might have signaled they’re ready to move on from Ball. A trade or buyout could be likely."
With that in mind, Ball's renewed health is a win-win situation for the Chicago Bulls. The team could either choose to play him next season with Josh Giddey, or the team could trade Ball as his value his increasing. However, it may be more reasonable for Ball to get on the court and increase his value a bit before getting traded, considering he hasn't touched an NBA court in over two seasons.
Either way, congratulations to Lonzo Ball for his recovery.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan