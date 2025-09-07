Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star's Honest Statement on Billy Donovan's Relationship With Team

One key role player under the newly inducted Hall of Fame coach gave his opinion.

Apr 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks during a timeout in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Coaching is a very important part of the NBA. That's quite an obvious statement, yet it goes under the radar too much. The idea of having a great coach to guide your team of players can either make or break a championship-level team.

Often, when a coaching change is needed, it is because the current one failed to get the players to buy into the system the coach is attempting to cultivate. It's why we see all-time coaches such as Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, and others receive long tenures with high-paying contracts, because they know how to guide a team.

Billy Donovan, current head coach of the Chicago Bulls, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor most believe was well deserved.

What Billy Donovan's Player Said About Him


This past season, the Chicago Bulls finished with a 39-43 record, snagging a 10th seed and thus a play-in berth. They lost to the Miami Heat, which allowed them to retain a lottery pick. It resulted in the 12th pick, Noa Essengue out of France.

Donovan, who has had a long coaching career, throughout the collegiate level and the NBA, was supported by his players at the event. One young star, Coby White, had some kind things to say.

“He’s honest. He pushes you. He’s going to get the most out of you,” White insisted. “He’s always been upfront with me. But he also believes in his players … He builds a relationship with his players, which oftentimes you don’t see a good amount in the NBA,” said White.

White, specifically, who has been the bright spot for the Bulls with the departure of veterans Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, has really blossomed into a great NBA player under Donovan's tutelage.

White continued, "(We're here) to support our head coach. I can speak for myself, but I can pretty much talk for the guys. We've been with him for the longest — at least since he's been with the Bulls. It's an amazing accomplishment, and it only happens once. Also, to say you've played for a Hall of Fame coach as well."

Clearly, Donovan has the trust of the Chicago Bulls — the front office, the fans, and the players. His recognition was well deserved, and the sentiments from White resonate with that. It will be interesting to see the young team perform in the upcoming NBA season.

Jared Knobloch
JARED KNOBLOCH

Jared Knobloch is a sports journalist based in San Diego. He covers the NBA G League’s San Diego Clippers for The Sporting Tribune and previously reported on San Diego State basketball for The Daily Aztec. He earned his B.A. in Journalism from San Diego State University.

