Chicago Bulls Star's Unexpected Reaction to Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
The NBA world was sent into a frenzy following a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers would receive Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, While the Mavericks would receive Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers 1st. The Jazz would also receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers 2nd, and a 2025 Mavericks 2nd as the final team involved in the trade.
Many players would share their opinions on the trade including a Chicago Bulls star.
Nikola Vucevic would comment on the trade. “I woke up and I had like 50 messages. I was like ‘Oh where am I going’,” the talented big man said jokingly. “That was my first thought and I was like ‘Oh’ and then like I go to my messages and I was like ‘What happened’ So I went on to Twitter and I saw it so it definitely caught me by surprise and I think like the whole world,” Vucevic stated.
Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 46/35/77 from the field with Dallas before being traded.
The Bulls will play against Doncic on the Lakers for the first time when they travel to Los Angeles for their game on March 22nd. The last time the Bulls played against a Doncic-led team, they were defeated 119-99 and Doncic finished the game with 27 points and 13 assists.
