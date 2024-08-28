Chicago Bulls Star Seemingly Has Relationship Confirmed With Major Celebrity
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most sought-after female celebrities in the world. Many have wondered who her boyfriend is, especially when she could choose anyone in the world. After an unexpected TikTok video went viral, it may have been revealed to be Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig.
During the unexpected video, Megan Thee Stallion showed herself and Torrey Craig in a bed together doing a couple's challenge video. The video has since been removed from her TikTok, but it revealed that Torrey Craig said "I love you" to her first.
The video has gone immensely viral throughout the internet. With nearly every outlet in the country looking to get a word from Megan about the relationship. Relationships between rappers and basketball players aren't uncommon, but one would have immediately suspected Megan Thee Stallion to be dating an All-Star in the NBA.
Last season, Torrey Craig averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, on 43/39/75 shooting from the field. While he didn't have the chance to appear in the playoffs with the Bulls last season, he was a tremendous help to the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23. During that playoff run, Craig averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds on 58/44/89 shooting from the field.
Regardless of how Craig performs with the Bulls this season, it's clear that he's already winning off the court.
