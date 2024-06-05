Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Sends Message to Angel Reese After Controversial Ejection

Angel Reese was ejected from the Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty game

Joey Linn

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Sky and New York Liberty faced off on Tuesday night in a very highly anticipated matchup. Headlined by stars on each side, this game had the attention of the WNBA world, but turned controversial after Sky rookie Angel Reese was ejected.

There was a lot of confusion as to why Reese was ejected from the game, as she did not seem to do anything that warranted one, but that was the decision made by the official. The following video shows what preceded the ejection, as Reese was thrown out of the game while walking away from the referee:

As previously mentioned, this has been a very controversial ruling, as most people feel Reese did nothing to warrant an ejection. This includes Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball, who shared a message for Reese on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Volunteering to pay the fine for Reese, Ball told the Sky rookie to keep her money. Ball was in attendance for this game, and shared several posts on X praising the players on both sides. Reese responded to Ball, thanking him for the message:

This was an unfortunate ending to the night for Reese, who finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 3/12 from the field. New York defeated Chicago 88-75 behind a big night from Breanna Stewart, who finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published |Modified
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.