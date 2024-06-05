Chicago Bulls Star Sends Message to Angel Reese After Controversial Ejection
The Chicago Sky and New York Liberty faced off on Tuesday night in a very highly anticipated matchup. Headlined by stars on each side, this game had the attention of the WNBA world, but turned controversial after Sky rookie Angel Reese was ejected.
There was a lot of confusion as to why Reese was ejected from the game, as she did not seem to do anything that warranted one, but that was the decision made by the official. The following video shows what preceded the ejection, as Reese was thrown out of the game while walking away from the referee:
As previously mentioned, this has been a very controversial ruling, as most people feel Reese did nothing to warrant an ejection. This includes Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball, who shared a message for Reese on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Volunteering to pay the fine for Reese, Ball told the Sky rookie to keep her money. Ball was in attendance for this game, and shared several posts on X praising the players on both sides. Reese responded to Ball, thanking him for the message:
This was an unfortunate ending to the night for Reese, who finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 3/12 from the field. New York defeated Chicago 88-75 behind a big night from Breanna Stewart, who finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists.
