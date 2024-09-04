Chicago Bulls Star's Viral Reaction to 12-Year NBA Veteran's Major Decision
This week, it was revealed that 12-year NBA veteran Evan Fournier would be leaving the NBA to play for the Euroleague club Olympiacos. For much of Fournier's career, he spent it on the Orlando Magic as teammates with Chicago Bulls' All-Star Nikola Vucevic. So when Fournier left the NBA, Vucevic had to troll him.
When the news was of Fournier's career decision was revealed, Vucevic posted his reaction on social media.
"La progression de la calvitie," Vucevic said; which translates to, "The progression of baldness."
In a moment where Evan Fournier announced a major career decision to leave the NBA for Europe, Vucevic had to get one in about Fournier's continuously receding hairline - something that could only happen when two players are incredibly close.
As a member of the Orlando Magic, Fournier averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 45/38/81 shooting from the field. He started in 399 out of 435 games and played in roughly 7 seasons with the Magic before a brief stint with the Celtics. Nikola Vucevic also put up some great numbers on the Magic, averaging 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 50/35/76 shooting from the field.
Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier never achieved major success together on the Orlando Magic, but the two were a very fun duo that clearly had a lot of chemistry.
