Chicago Bulls Starter Ruled OUT vs Brooklyn Nets
The Chicago Bulls have had a tough stretch of games, losing two consecutive before heading into a manageable matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Chicago has started their 2024-25 season with an 8-13 record, putting them in a weird spot as they do not hold their own 2025 first-round pick. In a position where being bad does not help your future, the Bulls need to get it together and keep trying to improve.
Monday's matchup against the Nets will be the second time these two teams have met this season, as the Bulls suffered an eight-point loss in Brooklyn last month.
The Bulls will be short-handed trying to get back in the win column, as standout guard Coby White has been ruled out against the Nets on Monday.
White, 24, is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists per game this season with 43.5/37.9/87.1 shooting splits. Coming off a career year in the 2023-24 season, White was expected to take a significant leap as the go-to guy in Chicago but is still playing second fiddle to star Zach LaVine.
Chicago's offensive-minded trio of LaVine, White, and Nikola Vucevic is a big reason why they have a top-half offensive rating in the NBA, but it also explains their second-worst defensive rating. The Bulls constantly have to rely on their offense to try to win games, so missing their third-highest scorer against the Nets could be crucial.
The Bulls and Nets tip off at 8 pm EST on Monday.
