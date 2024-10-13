Chicago Bulls Starter Suffers Injury Against Memphis Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday for an NBA preseason game. This was the second preseason game for Chicago who entered 1-0. Memphis entered this game 1-1 through two preseason contests.
It is common for starters to only receive one half of action in preseason games, especially early in the preseason. While that may have already been the plan for 24-year-old Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, he exited after just 14 minutes due to a left shoulder injury.
Via Bulls: “Injury Update: Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder) is out for the remainder of tonight's game.”
Dosunmu scored seven points in his 14 minutes of action on Saturday, adding two rebounds and one steal. The former 38th overall pick is coming off an impressive season where he averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game on 50.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range.
In 233 career NBA games (128 starts), Dosunmu has averaged 9.8 points. This has come on impressive efficiency, as the 6-foot-5 guard has converted on 50.4 percent of his career field goal attempts.
Dosunmu spoke on his injury after the game and indicated it is not serious.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Ayo Dosunmu said he got a shoulder stinger after diving for loose ball. Said he wanted to go back in but medical/trainers said no."
Chicago fell to Memphis 124-121 and will now travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday before finishing their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers at home.
