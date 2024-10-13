Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Starter Suffers Injury Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Bulls made an injury announcement during their NBA preseason game against the Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half at United Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday for an NBA preseason game. This was the second preseason game for Chicago who entered 1-0. Memphis entered this game 1-1 through two preseason contests.

It is common for starters to only receive one half of action in preseason games, especially early in the preseason. While that may have already been the plan for 24-year-old Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, he exited after just 14 minutes due to a left shoulder injury.

Via Bulls: “Injury Update: Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder) is out for the remainder of tonight's game.”

Dosunmu scored seven points in his 14 minutes of action on Saturday, adding two rebounds and one steal. The former 38th overall pick is coming off an impressive season where he averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game on 50.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range.

In 233 career NBA games (128 starts), Dosunmu has averaged 9.8 points. This has come on impressive efficiency, as the 6-foot-5 guard has converted on 50.4 percent of his career field goal attempts.

Dosunmu spoke on his injury after the game and indicated it is not serious.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Ayo Dosunmu said he got a shoulder stinger after diving for loose ball. Said he wanted to go back in but medical/trainers said no."

Chicago fell to Memphis 124-121 and will now travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday before finishing their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

Joey Linn
Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

