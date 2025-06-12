Chicago Bulls Teammate Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Latest Post
Both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are two of the most followed players in the NBA on social media. Since being in the limelight as teenagers, the Ball family has always been a fan favorite.
Lonzo Ball currently has 18.1 million Instagram followers, which would rank 5th in the NBA amongst active players. His brother, LaMelo, has 10.5 million followers on Instagram, which would rank 12th in the NBA behind Luka Doncic and Chris Paul.
It is no surprise that any post that the brothers make gets a ton of interaction from fans, but their teammates get involved as well.
On Lonzo Ball's latest Instagram post, Chicago Bulls forward and Ball's teammate, Matas Buzelis, chimed in amongst fans.
"I need them ray bans," Buzelis said about Ball's glasses at an event where he was a coach with his brother, LiAngelo.
@joshuaepperson2 chimed in via the comment section saying, "All we missing is Melo."
Another fan (@m1sunderstoodceo) said about the brothers posing with former NBA player Matt Barnes, "We need a Lonzo or ball brothers all the smoke episode my guy!"
The Bulls' team camaraderie and chemistry have seemed to have grown over the past year, as Buzelis, along with Ball, Josh Giddey, and Coby White, all improved after the All-Star break. The Bulls finished with a Play-In Tournament spot, but were eliminated in the first game by the Miami Heat.
Ball averaged 7.6 points in 35 games played for the Bulls in his first season back after missing two full seasons with a persistent left knee injury.
