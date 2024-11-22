Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are looking to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Unfortunately for Chicago, they're far more shorthanded than the Hawks.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, Torrey Craig is probable with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is probable with a right elbow contusion, Adama Sanogo is out with a right knee effusion, DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way, Coby White is probable with cervical tightness, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Josh Giddey are all listed as available.
The Atlanta Hawks have four players listed on their injury report: Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, Seth Lundy, and Cody Zeller. Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, and Seth Lundy are all listed as out due to being in the G League. Cody Zeller is listed as out due to not being with the team. Trae Young is listed as available.
The Bulls and Hawks have already faced off once this season, with Chicago winning 125-113. Chicago has won three of their last four matchups against Atlanta.
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
