Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets face off tonight in a battle between two teams on a two-game losing streak. Both teams desperately need a win before officially slumping, and only one will by the end of the night. The Bulls have a major health advantage over the Nets tonight.
The Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Coby White, Patrick Williams, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Coby White is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management, Adama Sanogo is out with a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball are all listed as available against the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets have eight players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Noah Clowney, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Jaylen Martin, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, and Ziaire Williams.
Bojan Bogdanovic is out with left foot injury recovery, Noah Clowney is out with a left ankle sprain, Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain, Cameron Johnson is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Jaylen Martin is out with a G League two-way, Ben Simmons is out with a lower back injury, Cam Thomas is out with a left hamstring strain, and Ziaire Williams is out with a left knee sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
