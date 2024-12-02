Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have a major health advantage over the Brooklyn Nets

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) and Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defend during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) and Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defend during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets face off tonight in a battle between two teams on a two-game losing streak. Both teams desperately need a win before officially slumping, and only one will by the end of the night. The Bulls have a major health advantage over the Nets tonight.

The Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Coby White, Patrick Williams, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Coby White is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management, Adama Sanogo is out with a G League two-way, and DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball are all listed as available against the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets have eight players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Noah Clowney, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Jaylen Martin, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, and Ziaire Williams.

Bojan Bogdanovic is out with left foot injury recovery, Noah Clowney is out with a left ankle sprain, Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain, Cameron Johnson is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Jaylen Martin is out with a G League two-way, Ben Simmons is out with a lower back injury, Cam Thomas is out with a left hamstring strain, and Ziaire Williams is out with a left knee sprain.

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Published
