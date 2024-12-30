Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

There are 14 players listed on the Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their second meeting this season. The Bulls came away with the victory in the last game with a final score of 109-95. The lineups for today's game may look a bit different than usual, however, due to the large number of players on the injury report.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Jalen Smith.

Zach LaVine is currently listed as probable due to left toe soreness.

Josh Giddey is probable with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful with a strain to his right soleus, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract, and Jalen Smith is questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

The Hornets also have seven players listed on their report: LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr., and Grant Williams.

LaMelo Ball is currently doubtful with left ankle and right wrist soreness.

LaMelo Ball of the Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Tre Mann is out with disc irritation, Cody Martin is doubtful with left knee soreness, Brandon Miller is doubtful with a left ankle sprain, KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract, Nick Smith Jr. is out on G League assignment, and Grant Williams is out due to a right ACL tear.

The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Josh Giddey After Bulls-Bucks

Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move Before Milwaukee Bucks Game

Latest Update on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News