Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their second meeting this season. The Bulls came away with the victory in the last game with a final score of 109-95. The lineups for today's game may look a bit different than usual, however, due to the large number of players on the injury report.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Jalen Smith.
Zach LaVine is currently listed as probable due to left toe soreness.
Josh Giddey is probable with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful with a strain to his right soleus, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract, and Jalen Smith is questionable due to a left ankle sprain.
The Hornets also have seven players listed on their report: LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr., and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is currently doubtful with left ankle and right wrist soreness.
Tre Mann is out with disc irritation, Cody Martin is doubtful with left knee soreness, Brandon Miller is doubtful with a left ankle sprain, KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract, Nick Smith Jr. is out on G League assignment, and Grant Williams is out due to a right ACL tear.
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Josh Giddey After Bulls-Bucks
Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move Before Milwaukee Bucks Game
Latest Update on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade