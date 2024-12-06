Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
After a much-needed win against the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs last night, the Chicago Bulls are officially on their second winning streak of the season. Now, the team has to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a back-to-back. Unfortunately, Chicago has a much bigger injury report tonight.
The Bulls have nine players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Matas Buzelis, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Zach LaVine is probable with low back tightness, Josh Giddey is probable with right foot soreness, Lonzo Ball is questionable with left knee injury management, Matas Buzelis is questionable with a nasal contusion, E.J. Liddell is out with a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is out with a G League two-way, DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way, Coby White is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management.
The Indiana Pacers have five players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Jackson, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and James WIseman.
Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Andrew Nembhard is questionable with left knee injury management, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, Ben Sheppard is out with a left oblique strain, and James Wiseman is out with a left Achilles tendon tear.
The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls