Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of their regular season series matchup tonight. The last time these two teams faced off, it ended in a win for the Bulls, with a final score of 133-122.
Coby White and Giannis Antetokounmpo dueled it out, with both players scoring over 30 points on efficient shooting. As for the rest of the Bulls starters, every single one scored in double digits and the Bulls will be pulling for the same performance today.
The Bulls have five players on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball remains out with his right wrist sprain, Patrick Williams is questionable with bilateral foot soreness, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way G League contract. and DJ Steward is also out on his two-way G League contract.
The Bucks also have five players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and Ryan Hollins are also listed. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy, Khris Middleton is out due to bilateral ankle surgery, AJ Johnson is out on G League assignment, Chris Livingston is out on G League assignment, and Ryan Hollins is out due to left shoulder instability.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
