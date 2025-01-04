Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks in the second meeting this season. The Bulls came away with the victory in their last matchup, with a final score of 124-123. Zach LaVine and Colby White were the game's heroes, with LaVine totaling 31 points on an efficient 71% shooting from the field, while Colby poured in 22 points himself.
The Bulls will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing loss to the Wizards in their last game and the team will be honoring Chicago legend, Derrick Rose at tonight's game. The injury report for the Bulls has five players listed: Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Torrey Craig is currently doubtful with a contusion to his right lower leg, Ayo Dosunmu is out with a right soleus strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Knicks have six players listed on their injury report: Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Jalen Brunson is currently probable with right calf tightness.
Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery, Pacome Dadiet is out on G League assignment, Ariel Hukporti is out on G League assignment, Miles McBride is questionable with left hamstring tightness, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
