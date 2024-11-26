Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

There are a combined 10 players listed on the injury report between the Bulls and Wizards

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are heading to the nation's capital to take on the struggling Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup game tonight. This also marks the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Bulls have won seven of the last ten games going back to the 2021-2022 season. Today's matchup contains 10 players on the combined injury report.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Talen Horton-Tucker, Julian Phillips, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is currently doubtful as he continues to manage his right wrist sprain, Talen Horton-Tucker is currently probable with a right thumb strain, Julian Phillips is probable with an upper respiratory illness, Adama Sanogo is out with a right knee effusion, DJ Steward is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Patrick Williams is out managing his left foot injury.

The Wizards have four players listed on their report: Jordan Poole, Saadiq Bey, Justin Champagnie, and Tristan Vukcevic. Jordan Poole is currently questionable with soreness of his left hip flexor, Saadiq Bey is out due to ACL surgery on his left knee, Justin Champagnie is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a left knee contusion.

The Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards will face off in the NBA Cup at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Published
