Cleveland Cavaliers Make Lonzo Ball Announcement After Bulls Trade
After the Chicago Bulls signed Lonzo Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract, many expected him to remain a member of the roster.
Shockingly, that wasn't the case this offseason, as the Bulls traded Ball away to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro in a move that many couldn't believe.
While Ball still didn't return to his pre-injury form, he's still very-much a winning player. He brings a certain level of versatility that the Cavaliers have been needing. Something that Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman agreed with.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to acquire someone with the skillset and versatility that Lonzo Ball brings to this team,” said Altman. “We have built a team for sustainable success and finding a way to improve around the edges has been our focus this offseason, and the addition of Lonzo represents part of that process.”
“I would also like to thank Isaac Okoro for his professionalism, hard work, and the true grit he brought to the court during his five seasons in Cleveland. We wish Isaac and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Altman added.
Last season, Lonzo Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 37/34/82 shooting from the field. It's worth noting that he only played in 35 games last season, but if Ball could return to form for the Cavaliers, he could be a huge addition.
At the same time, Isaac Okoro averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 46/37/72 shooting from the field last season.