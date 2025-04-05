Coby White Makes Bulls History vs Trail Blazers
Coby White has surpassed his own Chicago Bulls record.
On Friday night, the Bulls had a massive second-half to propel them to a 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. White's 31 points, five rebounds, and seven assists helped the Bulls surge past the Blazers with a 66-point second-half.
The 2019 seventh-overall pick made a pair of threes, good enough for his 209th and 210th makes from beyond the arch this season, which passes his own record of 209 made threes last year.
While White now has the top two spots on the Bulls' single-season made threes record sheet, recently traded star guard Zach Lavine holds spots three through six on the list, knocking down 204, 200, 185, and 184 shots from deep in consecutive seasons from 2019 through 2022.
White, 25, is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, averaging 20.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
White and the Bulls have already clinched a berth in the eastern conference's play-in, where they'll likely be playing the ninth-seeded Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the Atlanta Hawks-Orlando Magic loser, with the winner of that matchup becoming the east's eighth and final seed in the playoffs.
Next up for White and the Bulls is a Sunday afternoon matinee in Charlotte against the Hornets at 1:00 p.m. EST.