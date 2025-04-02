Coby White Makes Chicago Bulls History vs Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most surprisingly impressive teams in the NBA over the past month, and it is largely credited to their new star backcourt. Josh Giddey and Coby White have been incredible for Chicago recently, both taking their games to the next level to help the Bulls pick up some much-needed wins.
White was just named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Tuesday by averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with 50/38 shooting splits in March, but the star guard did not let that get to his head. On Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, White continued to shine.
In a 137-118 win over the Raptors, White dropped 28 points and 6 assists on 10-16 shooting from the field, 3-7 from three-point range, and 5-5 from the free-throw line.
With his stellar performance on Tuesday night, White passed two-time All-Star Zach LaVine for the second-most three-pointers made in a single season in Chicago Bulls history, now trailing only himself for the record mark he set last season, via Bulls PR.
White also ranks third in all-time career three-pointers made in Bulls franchise history, trailing only Kirk Hinrich and LaVine.
White has been on a historic streak for Chicago recently, and is another great performance away from breaking his own single-season record for three-pointers made.
