Bulls News

Coby White Makes NBA History in Bulls-Warriors

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White makes NBA history versus the Golden State Warriors

Liam Willerup

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls played host to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, a contest between two teams heading in different directions the rest of the season after the NBA trade deadline. As for the Bulls, they traded away Zach LaVine to gain control of their first-round pick this season and will likely see movement down the standings as a result.

On Saturday night, the Bulls started that downward trend as they lost 132-111 to the Warriors. While Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry shined for the Warriors, Coby White was one of the lone bright spots for Chicago. Additionally, he also made NBA history in the process.

Bulls PR X post
Bulls PR

According to Bulls PR, White became just the ninth player in NBA history to record at least 1,500 assists and 900 made three-pointers by the age of 25. White accomplished this in his 27-point and four-assist effort over the Warriors.

White joins an elite list of stars, including Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Stephen Curry, among others. Selected seventh overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, White didn't even become a full-time starter until last season, when he averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Bulls PR X post
Bulls PR

Even though it was reported that several teams inquired about White before the NBA trade deadline, he'll remain with the team through at least the remainder of the season. White's three-year, $36 million contract is set to expire after next season.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News