Controversial Bulls Executive Gets Honest With NBA Fans
The Chicago Bulls didn't miss the playoffs this season, but the state of their franchise is almost more worrisome.
Having not won a home playoff game since 2015, Chicago has remained in and out of Eastern Contention, yet its last several seasons have ended at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas spoke on that.
It wasn't the answer most hoped for.
"I'm asking fans for patience because," he said. "We're in first year of (a) transition. I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise ... to finish 15-5 isn't a victory lap, but I think there are some positives."
The Bulls moved on from Zach LaVine at February's Trade Deadline in a move that sent him to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that landed them Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones. LaVine joined DeMar DeRozan, who signed as a free agent over the offseason, in Sacramento.
Despite the moves, the Bulls' future looks cloudy and the fanbase's patience has perhaps worn thin. But from a front office perspective, it seems they're where they want to be.
Sorry, Bulls fans.
"We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster," Karnišovas said, "but I think we took the right steps with this group, and I think we're on the right path."
