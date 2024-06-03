Bulls News

Dallas Mavericks Player Reveals Honest Reason for Leaving Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. bet on himself

Joey Linn

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Finals and will face the Boston Celtics when Game 1 begins on Thursday night. While few saw such a run coming from Dallas, the Mavericks not only have one of the best players in the world in Luka Doncic and an elite co-star in Kyrie Irving, but they have quietly put together one of the best supporting casts in this year’s postseason.

This supporting cast includes athletic forward Derrick Jones Jr., who has been tasked with some of the more difficult defensive assignments this postseason. Jones is also knocking down 39.6% of his threes in these playoffs, which has made him a real threat offensively.

Speaking with the media on Sunday, Jones spoke on his decision to leave the Chicago Bulls and sign with the Mavericks, saying, “I could have accepted my player option in Chicago... I just decided to bet on myself and took less money to come here, but the money wasn't the problem… Wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor and showcase what I'm able to do, and it happened for me.”

Betting on himself, Jones took this opportunity in Dallas, and has completely maximized it. An NBA championship would be the perfect ending to what has been an impressive season and even more impressive postseason for Jones. 

