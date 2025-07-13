Bulls News

Deion Sanders, NBA Stars React To Patrick Beverley's Major News

NFL legend Deion Sanders and NBA stars take to social media to react to Patrick Beverley's major news

Liam Willerup

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) gestures towards the crowd following a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley was known as one of the top perimeter defenders in the league during his 12-year career. He earned three All-Defensive selections, as well as three Top 10 finishes for Defensive Player of the Year. After stable tenures with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley spent the rest of his career bouncing between teams.

Beverley most recently spent time playing overseas for Hapoel Tel Aviv, averaging 9.4 points per game and shooting 40.5% from three in nine league games. However, Beverley recently made a major announcement, drawing reactions from an NFL legend and several NBA stars.

Taking to his Instagram, Beverley shared the news of his engagement, doing so in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Seeing this, sports stars from around the world poured in with their reactions.

"My brother, that’s a beautiful thang," Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders said.

"Congrats bro!!!!!!!" Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris shared.

"Aaawwww so cute 🤎💯," Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added.

"❤️," Los Angeles Clippers star and ex-Beverley teammate Ivica Zubac commented.

"congrats legend," ex-NBA forward Omri Casspi said.

As can be seen, plenty of reactions poured in for Beverley sharing his massive personal news. In terms of his career, Beverley will be looking to make a return to the NBA, providing veteran leadership and his strong defensive presence.

Related Articles

Yuki Kawamura's Heartfelt Ja Morant Statement

NBA Fans React to Matas Buzelis' Insane Dunk In Bulls-Raptors

NBA Fans Bash Kevin Durant Over Controversial Michael Jordan Statement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News