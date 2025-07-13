Deion Sanders, NBA Stars React To Patrick Beverley's Major News
Ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley was known as one of the top perimeter defenders in the league during his 12-year career. He earned three All-Defensive selections, as well as three Top 10 finishes for Defensive Player of the Year. After stable tenures with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley spent the rest of his career bouncing between teams.
Beverley most recently spent time playing overseas for Hapoel Tel Aviv, averaging 9.4 points per game and shooting 40.5% from three in nine league games. However, Beverley recently made a major announcement, drawing reactions from an NFL legend and several NBA stars.
Taking to his Instagram, Beverley shared the news of his engagement, doing so in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Seeing this, sports stars from around the world poured in with their reactions.
"My brother, that’s a beautiful thang," Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders said.
"Congrats bro!!!!!!!" Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris shared.
"Aaawwww so cute 🤎💯," Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added.
"❤️," Los Angeles Clippers star and ex-Beverley teammate Ivica Zubac commented.
"congrats legend," ex-NBA forward Omri Casspi said.
As can be seen, plenty of reactions poured in for Beverley sharing his massive personal news. In terms of his career, Beverley will be looking to make a return to the NBA, providing veteran leadership and his strong defensive presence.
