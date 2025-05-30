Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan Gets Honest on Lonzo Ball's Importance

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan had high praise for former Chicago Bulls teammate Lonzo Ball

Grant Mona

Sep 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) pose for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) pose for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The DeMar DeRozan era of the Chicago Bulls was met with some high expectations in the 2021-2022 season. After five consecutive losing seasons, the team acquired both Lonzo Ball and DeRozan, along with Alex Caruso, to bolster their roster around Zach LaVine.

DeRozan was key in their turnaround that season, as he had back-to-back buzzer-beater game-winners and gave them an excellent scoring punch next to their franchise cornerstone, Lavine.

Chicago exploded out of the gates, boasting a 27-13 record in their first 40 games that season, which was mainly due to Caruso, Ball, DeRozan ,and Lavine's contributions.

Although Ball's first season with the Bulls was impacted by injuries, which caused him to play in only 35 games and miss the next two full seasons due to a cartilage transplant, he had a positive impact when on the floor.

DeRozan appeared on the "Run Your Race" podcast with former NBA player Theo Pinson to discuss Ball's impact on the Bulls when he was healthy.

"When you talk about a piece that's missing for something… Lonzo was that big piece of the puzzle that put everything together for all of us. He made everything so easy," DeRozan said about playing with Ball.

DeRozan was a contender for the Most Valuable Player Award that season, averaging 27.9 points per game on an incredible 50.4% shooting.

The Bulls clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-2022 season, ending a five-year playoff drought as the 6th seed. Chicago was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Grant Mona
