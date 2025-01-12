DeMar DeRozan Makes Honest Chicago Bulls Statement
Just last season, the Chicago Bulls had a big three of former and current All-Stars with Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan. Despite playing three years together, the trio only had one playoff appearance, which resulted in a 4-1 series defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks.
While being led by a likely Hall of Fame coach in Billy Donovan, the Bulls have struggled to put together a competitive squad since Jimmy Butler departed for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Sunday, the Bulls enter their contest against the Sacramento Kings as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and two games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers as the 11th seed. The match-up will also mark the return of DeRozan to the Windy City, as he and the Kings aim to extend their winning streak to seven games.
In DeRozan's three seasons with Chicago, he averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 229 games. He also earned two All-Star nods and finished 10th in MVP voting in the 2021-22 season.
When asked about his time in Chicago and that he wanted to return once his contract ended, DeRozan said, "Just the business of basketball at times. Two sides just not clicking trying to figure it out, you just gotta respect it. Sometimes, it's never no hard feelings felt, it's just part of the business that goes on."
DeRozan went on to add that he still talks to his former teammates in Chicago often and that coach Donovan checked on him the other day.
Related Articles
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Blasts New LiAngelo Ball Song
Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Honest on Criticism of Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau