DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls took down the Sacramento Kings 128-116 on the road on Thursday night in a highly-anticipated matchup following their blockbuster trade at the deadline.
The Kings traded Kevin Huerter to the Bulls and got Zach LaVine in exchange, as those players faced their former teams for the first time, but there was another faucet that made things interesting.
Former Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan entered Thursday's game just 17 points away from 25,000 career regular-season points, and the six-time All-Star capitalized on the historic opportunity against his former squad.
DeRozan became the 27th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points on Thursday night against the Bulls.
DeRozan finished the night with 22 points and 5 assists on 9-22 shooting from the field and 2-6 from beyond the arc, but reaching the historic milestone will certainly overshadow a poor shooting night.
DeRozan spent three seasons in Chicago before getting sent to the Kings last summer via sign-and-trade but he had some great years as a Bull. Through three seasons, DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, showcasing his elite scoring ability, but his longevity is what led him to 25,000 career points.
The 16-year NBA veteran has been scoring at an elite level for over a decade and has six All-Star appearances to show for it. Now, on a list full of Hall of Famers, it is fair to question whether the Kings star will join that exclusive club as well.
