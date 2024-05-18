DeMar DeRozan Makes Statement on NBA Future
It's hard to believe, but DeMar DeRozan has played 15 seasons in the NBA. Despite the miles, he still managed to average 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 48/33/85 shooting from the field this season.
Even though DeRozan still looks like he could play another five more years in the NBA, it's something he doesn't want to do.
During an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, DeRozan addressed how long he wants to continue playing in the NBA. While he doesn't have a definite number, he doesn't want to get to season 20.
"I'm going to be honest with you, I don't want to play 20 years," DeRozan said. "I don't. Just from the standpoint of, I miss my kids, and I kind of love being normal at times. 20 years is a lot. I care too much for the game. I would never want to cheat the game. By the time I get to year 20, I just..."
With this timeline in mind, there's a high chance that this upcoming contract could be the final contract in DeMar DeRozan's career - unless it's a one or two-year deal. DeRozan is a free agent this season, but both he and the Chicago Bulls have a mutual interest in re-signing.
With the way that DeMar DeRozan is playing right now, it feels like he could certainly make it to year 20. However, only time will tell when that final year will be.
