DeMar DeRozan Reacts to NBA's Big Announcement
The NBA recently announced their annual Fan Favorites awards, which include Dunk of the Year, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Handle of the Year, Photo of the Year, and Style of the Year.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took home Dunk of the Year, Block of the Year, and Photo of the Year. Oklahoma City Thunder star won Style of the year. Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving unsurprisingly won Handle of the Year, and Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan won Assist of the Year.
DeRozan’s award winning assist came in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks when the Bulls star pulled off a 360° pass to the corner for a Coby White three.
Reacting to the NBA’s announcement, DeRozan shared a very cool moment with his teammate White:
Moments like these are special, because while the NBA Fan Favorites awards are not as covered as some of the league’s more prestigious honors, they are still a very fun way to celebrate different exciting moments from the regular season. For DeRozan, his pass was certainly deserving of this honor, and he shared a nice moment with his teammate who made it all possible.
The Bulls did not have much to celebrate this season, but this is at least one thing from the 2023-24 campaign they can have some fun with.
