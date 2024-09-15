Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan's Honest Statement on Potential Toronto Raptors Return

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is not ruling out a Toronto Raptors return.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) before playing the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) before playing the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is one of the greatest players in Toronto Raptors history. Spending nine seasons in Toronto, DeRozan ranks atop their all-time scoring list and several other statistical categories.

Traded from Toronto to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, DeRozan spent three seasons with the Spurs before joining the Chicago Bulls where he spent three more seasons. Now with the Sacramento Kings following a sign and trade this summer, DeRozan looks to lead that group back to the postseason.

A Los Angeles native, DeRozan has always spoken about the possibility of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers or LA Clippers, but the timing has never worked out. While a stop in LA before his career ends could make sense for DeRozan, so would a Raptors reunion.

Asked by Doug Smith of the Toronto Star about potentially retiring with the Raptors, DeRozan said he couldn't turn that opportunity down if it presented itself.

“You definitely want to go out in a poetic way, especially where it all started," DeRozan said. "If I had the opportunity to do something like that, you can’t turn something like that down, to put on that jersey for the last time, because it was the first jersey you put on.”

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

At 35 years old, DeRozan is not thinking about retirement just yet, but would seemingly be open to a Raptors return before his NBA career ends. This would be special to see, as DeRozan is still beloved by Raptors fans.

