Derrick Rose Makes Viral Appearance After NBA Retirement
Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports history. Whether he's at a Bulls game or a Bears game, Rose receives a ton of love. After announcing his NBA retirement, Rose has been receiving his flowers wherever he goes.
The Chicago Bulls posted an appearance Derrick Rose made with his son at the Bears game and the post went viral within a day. In under 24 hours, the post gathered over 17,000 likes and 800,000 views. It's a true testament to just how popular Derrick Rose is to sports fans around the world. On Instagram, the post received 169,000 likes.
In Derrick Rose's final NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds on 46/37/89 shooting from the field. Due to injuries, he unfortunately only played in 24 games with the Grizzlies before ultimately retiring from the league. After the 2019-2020 NBA season, Derrick Rose still managed to be a very capable scorer but never played more than 35 games within a season.
Throughout a 15-year career, Derrick Rose averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 46/32/83 shooting from the field. He was the youngest NBA MVP in history, winning the award at only 22 years old, and later became a symbol of perseverance when he bounced back from a torn ACL in his knee.
