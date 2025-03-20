Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Bulls vs Kings
Coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Chicago Bulls head into the second leg of a back-to-back series against the Sacramento Kings.
The Bulls are heading into the fourth contest of a six-game road trip, but are still dealing with a few lingering injury concerns that have held them back. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball are both sidelined for Thursday's contest, while star Josh Giddey is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
While the Bulls are slightly shorthanded, the Kings will be playing without their All-Star big man.
The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis due to a right ankle sprain. Sabonis is set to miss his second consecutive game due to the ankle sprain, but just recently recovered from a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for six games.
Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season while impressively shooting 59.3% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc. The Kings are much better with Sabonis on the court, but they find ways to win without him.
As both teams deal with some significant injuries, the Bulls are in a good position to march into Sacramento and steal a win. The Bulls are currently tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference, so getting a win to take sole possession of the position would be great for Chicago.
