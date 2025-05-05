Bulls News

Donovan Mitchell Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History After Cavaliers-Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell just joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the NBA history books.

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers with high-octane offense.

In a back-and-forth game, the stars came out at Rocket Arena, including Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Pacers would come out on top in Game 1, 121-112.

Despite the loss, the 28-year-old continued to show why he's an elite talent for Cleveland, putting up over 30 points. He surpassed this mark in the third quarter, surpassing Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a stat that will go down in the NBA history books.

Mitchell surpassed Jordan for the most consecutive 30-point games in playoff series openers with eight. This streak dates back to the 2021 playoffs, when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

The Cavaliers are trying to will off of Mitchell's stardom, as well as the other stars in Cleveland, to make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018. It feels like ages ago, as the team was led by LeBron James at the time with an entirely different roster.

Mitchell's seventh-straight 30-point series opener came against the Miami Heat on April 20. The All-Star guard put up an impressive 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The difference then was that Cleveland came away with the win.

The Cavaliers now find themselves down 1-0 in the series as the Pacers steal a game on the road. Game 2 is set to tip off Tuesday, May 6, at 6 p.m. CT before the series heads to Indiana.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

