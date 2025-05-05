Donovan Mitchell Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History After Cavaliers-Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers with high-octane offense.
In a back-and-forth game, the stars came out at Rocket Arena, including Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Pacers would come out on top in Game 1, 121-112.
Despite the loss, the 28-year-old continued to show why he's an elite talent for Cleveland, putting up over 30 points. He surpassed this mark in the third quarter, surpassing Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a stat that will go down in the NBA history books.
Mitchell surpassed Jordan for the most consecutive 30-point games in playoff series openers with eight. This streak dates back to the 2021 playoffs, when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
The Cavaliers are trying to will off of Mitchell's stardom, as well as the other stars in Cleveland, to make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018. It feels like ages ago, as the team was led by LeBron James at the time with an entirely different roster.
Mitchell's seventh-straight 30-point series opener came against the Miami Heat on April 20. The All-Star guard put up an impressive 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The difference then was that Cleveland came away with the win.
The Cavaliers now find themselves down 1-0 in the series as the Pacers steal a game on the road. Game 2 is set to tip off Tuesday, May 6, at 6 p.m. CT before the series heads to Indiana.
