Donovan Mitchell's Massive Statement on Thunder Adding Alex Caruso From Bulls
After finishing first in the Western Conference standings last season, the OKC Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. The move is one that many people believe puts OKC into serious championship contention after they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks.
During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell reacted to this addition for OKC.
"I would say it’s probably gonna be Minnesota or OKC," Mitchell said when asked who he sees coming out of the Western Conference next season. "I think Minnesota, they some dogs. I think they figured it out too about themselves. They made some trades and made some different acquisitions and all that, but they figured it out."
On the Thunder adding Caruso from the Bulls, Mitchell said, "OKC adding Alex Caruso, I don’t think people really understand what that does for that lineup. You’ve already got [Cason] Wallace over there, you’ve got Lu Dort, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is not a bad defender himself. You add Alex Caruso to that lineup... He's a winner. I'm a big Alex Caruso fan."
Chicago has been heavily criticized for this move, as several reports have indicated they could have received draft compensation for Caruso. Wanting Giddey instead, the Bulls sent Caruso to Oklahoma City.
