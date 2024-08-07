Bulls News

Donovan Mitchell's Massive Statement on Thunder Adding Alex Caruso From Bulls

The Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the OKC Thunder for Josh Giddey

Joey Linn

Jan 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After finishing first in the Western Conference standings last season, the OKC Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. The move is one that many people believe puts OKC into serious championship contention after they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks.

During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell reacted to this addition for OKC.

"I would say it’s probably gonna be Minnesota or OKC," Mitchell said when asked who he sees coming out of the Western Conference next season. "I think Minnesota, they some dogs. I think they figured it out too about themselves. They made some trades and made some different acquisitions and all that, but they figured it out."

On the Thunder adding Caruso from the Bulls, Mitchell said, "OKC adding Alex Caruso, I don’t think people really understand what that does for that lineup. You’ve already got [Cason] Wallace over there, you’ve got Lu Dort, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is not a bad defender himself. You add Alex Caruso to that lineup... He's a winner. I'm a big Alex Caruso fan."

Chicago has been heavily criticized for this move, as several reports have indicated they could have received draft compensation for Caruso. Wanting Giddey instead, the Bulls sent Caruso to Oklahoma City.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News