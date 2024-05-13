Bulls News

Eastern Conference Rival Possible Trade Destination for Chicago Bulls Star

Could the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls are widely expected to pursue a Zach LaVine trade this summer. While the list of suitors for LaVine may be limited when considering his contract, Sam Smith of NBA.com recently named the Orlando Magic as a potential trade destination for LaVine.

“Zach could provide that, and Orlando showed they need a third scoring option," Smith wrote. "But also like with the Phoenix Suns they most need a point/facilitating guard. The Magic has a cart load of cap space and could absorb a lot of Zach's contract, which I assume would be the Bulls dream scenario assuming moving Zach is the offseason priority, which is the common wisdom in most media reports."

Smith added, “I think Zach with his shooting and athletic style would fit with them and greatly elevate a team like Orlando, and I think they'd still have a chance to add that veteran point guard to run things a bit, a Mike Conley-lite type. But with finally making the playoffs, they've been deliberate and don't face much pressure to improve dramatically next season and probably will try to wait for Anthony Black and add like you speculate around the edges of Banchero and Wagner."

Would LaVine to the Magic make sense for all sides? Only time will tell, but it is a seemingly a possibility this summer.

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.