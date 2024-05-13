Eastern Conference Rival Possible Trade Destination for Chicago Bulls Star
The Chicago Bulls are widely expected to pursue a Zach LaVine trade this summer. While the list of suitors for LaVine may be limited when considering his contract, Sam Smith of NBA.com recently named the Orlando Magic as a potential trade destination for LaVine.
“Zach could provide that, and Orlando showed they need a third scoring option," Smith wrote. "But also like with the Phoenix Suns they most need a point/facilitating guard. The Magic has a cart load of cap space and could absorb a lot of Zach's contract, which I assume would be the Bulls dream scenario assuming moving Zach is the offseason priority, which is the common wisdom in most media reports."
Smith added, “I think Zach with his shooting and athletic style would fit with them and greatly elevate a team like Orlando, and I think they'd still have a chance to add that veteran point guard to run things a bit, a Mike Conley-lite type. But with finally making the playoffs, they've been deliberate and don't face much pressure to improve dramatically next season and probably will try to wait for Anthony Black and add like you speculate around the edges of Banchero and Wagner."
Would LaVine to the Magic make sense for all sides? Only time will tell, but it is a seemingly a possibility this summer.
