Eight-Time NBA All-Star Reveals Encouraging Message From Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is known for his iconic NBA playing career, but the six-time champion has also remained very involved in the game since retiring.
Purchasing a majority share of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) franchise in 2010, Jordan has owned the team for over a decade now.
The Hornets have made just three playoff appearances since 2010 (all first round exits), as it has been a struggle for the organization to find success in the Eastern Conference.
Acquiring eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard via trade in 2017, Charlotte got a solid season out of the future Hall of Fame center, which could have been influenced by a message from Jordan himself.
The "old Dwight" was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Here are some of the accolades Howard tallied in his career:
- Eight-time All-Star
- Eight-time All-NBA
- Five-time All-Defensive
- Five-time total rebound leader
- Three-time Defensive Player of the Year
- Two-time blocks champion
In his one season with Charlotte, Howard averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 81 games. This was a solid season for the former Orlando Magic star at age 32, and his last one as a full-time starter in the NBA.
The Hornets did not make the playoffs that season, as they finished with a 36-46 record. Charlotte has finished with winning record just once in the last eight seasons.
For Howard, he did not become a full-time starter again after that 2017-18 season, but did win an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade