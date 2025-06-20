Ex-Bulls, Celtics Star Reportedly Nearing A Major European Move
Just because you can't make it in the NBA doesn't mean you can't have a successful career in professional basketball. Whether you were able to have an NBA career beforehand and went after it or never got a chance, plenty of players carve out successful careers overseas and can still make millions of dollars.
Looking at the former Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker, he played eight years in the NBA before taking his talents overseas to continue playing at a high level in Europe. Since moving there, Parker has starred for Spanish club Barcelona over the last two seasons. However, a recent report indicates he could be on the move to another top European club.
According to European basketball insider Luca D'Alessandro, KK Partizan Belgrade of Serbia is nearing a deal to sign Parker to a two-year, $5 million contract. KK Partizan Belgrade already features several former NBA players, such as Frank Ntilikina, Aleksej Pokuševski, and Isaac Bonga.
Parker began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks after being the second overall pick out of Duke in 2014. He showed promise as a scorer early in his career, but injuries ended up derailing what could've been a long NBA career. He had stops with the Bulls, Celtics, Wizards, Kings, and Hawks before last playing during the 2021-22 season.
Parker was the second-leading scorer for Barcelona this season across all competitions, averaging 13.4 points per game on 50.1% field goal shooting.
