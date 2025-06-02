Ex-Bulls Guard Gets Honest on Jalen Brunson After Playoff Elimination
The New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the team's first conference finals appearance since 2000 and was a successful season overall, but it had to feel disappointing for the Knicks to beat the reigning champion Boston Celtics just to lose before making it to the NBA Finals.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had a great series overall, averaging 30.7 PPG and 5.7 APG, shooting 50.4% from the floor. He's a proven playoff performer at this point in his career, but one ESPN analyst doesn't want Brunson shouldering the load.
Jay Williams, the former second-overall pick for the Chicago Bulls, said on ESPN's "Get Up" that he wants the Knicks to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo to help take some pressure off of Jalen Brunson.
“A guy like Giannis can carry that load, and actually, I think their games are comparable together,” Williams started. “They work together." Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the early offseason, as teams around the league are awaiting a potential trade request.
"Now, look, you're going to have to give up a lot of pieces and assets in order to get that, but I think in the best long-term interest of Jalen Brunson, if you want to keep him around, Giannis is the player that I think matches that and helps sustain a longer career for Brunson," Williams added.
Given the current condition of Damian Lillard, Brunson would immediately become the best teammate of Antetokounmpo's, as both have seen success as the top options for their respective team. Therefore, they'll be able to lighten the load for one another.
"I mean, if you can find it," Williams continued on the importance of landing an alpha-type player. "Look, I've said this before. I think what puts Jalen Brunson in the best position long-term is to be 1A when you need him to be 1A the most, at the end of games."
"Throughout the longevity of Brunson's career,” Williams finished. “Due to the fact that he absorbs so much physicality, I don't need him to carry the load every single night during the course of an 82 regular game season schedule and into the playoffs, I need him to remain fresh, and that's going to help the longevity of his career.”
The Knicks have some contracts they can move to acquire a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would likely have to start with Karl-Anthony Towns, and there have been a lot of rumors about the team's dissatisfaction with Towns' defensive effort this season.
