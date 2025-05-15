Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Reacts to Controversial Decision in Celtics-Knicks
The Boston Celtics escaped elimination on Wednesday night, despite Jayson Tatum going down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Game 4. Backed by a game-high 34 points from Derrick White and a double-double from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics take the series back to New York to face the Knicks in Game 6.
During the series, one of the main tactics the Celtics have been using to try and get a leg up on the Knicks is targeting center Mitchell Robinson. While Robinson is a stellar rebounder and defensive big, he struggles as a free-throw shooter. While he went six for six in Game 5, he's been below 35% free-throw shooting outside of that. Seeing this, it's sparked a debate about the tactic.
Joining in on the discussion is former Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley, who isn't a fan of the tactic and rules around it.
"I think you should be penalized if it's like more than eight, nine team fouls," Beverley said regarding teams trying to target poor free-throw shooters like Robinson. "It mucks up the game." He went on to add that the 'basketball gods' are punishing teams like the Celtics for trying to send Robinson to the line intentionally, which has them down 3-2 in the series.
While the odds stack in New York's favor to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, conversation about changing the ruling could come into play if the Indiana Pacers opt to use the same tactic against them. Otherwise, a change to the rule doesn't seem to be at the forefront of the NBA's to-do list.
