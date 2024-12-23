Ex-Chicago Bulls Star Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Victor Wembanyama is only in his second-year in the NBA, but he's already turning heads one by one. Whether it's his peers, or former greats, Wembanyama is making everyone around him a fan - including former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Noah spoke very highly of Wembanyama, even proclaiming that he'll be the next face of the NBA very soon.
"You know, he's definitely the next face of the league," Noah said. "I think the world can see that. I'm really, you know, somebody who's high IQ, really smart and somebody also who's played in some big games.
The particular moment that made Noah very high on Wembanyama was during the finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics between the USA and France. Every step of Wembanyama's career thus far is going to propel him to greatness, including playing with Chris Paul right now.
"That France-USA game, you're playing in France, in front of your people, in front of your family, your friends," Noah said. "I think that's going to be a big part of his DNA and having CP with him this year... Like give him two or three years, this guy's going to be running the league."
Currently, Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs aren't a championship-contending team. If the team isn't at that point in the next two to three seasons, then there should be a serious conversation on whether or not he should remain with the team.
