Ex-Lakers, Bulls Guard Reacts to Viral Jalen Brunson Video
The NBA offseason is full of wild moments, whether that be trades and transactions across the league or player news and insight into the next season. Player news can look like a lot of different things, such as Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis undergoing surgery, or even just trade rumors.
However, one of the most fun parts of the offseason is seeing the wild workout videos that players post. In years past, NBA fans have been convinced certain non-shooting big men were going to have a three-point shot next season, while other bigs might look like Luka Doncic during runs. In a video that has since gone viral, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson showed off his unexpected bounce.
Responding to a video of Brunson hitting a leaning windmill slam dunk, ex-Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley chimed in with his thoughts.
"Damn ok Never would have thought. 🔥🔥🔥," Beverley shared in a post to his X account. Brunson, who's known more for his below-the-rim game, made sure to show fans that he still has some bounce as he's set to turn 29 years old before the start of next season.
Dating back to the start of his career with the Mavericks, Brunson has only dunked 14 times in his career, and none this past season with the Knicks. While this video may have some fans thinking Brunson could pull this out on the fast break next season, it's highly unlikely that'll be the case.
Related Articles
Cleveland Cavaliers Make Lonzo Ball Announcement After Bulls Trade
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Potential New Lakers Player
Matas Buzelis Sends Message to Lonzo Ball After Bulls-Cavaliers Trade