Ex-Lakers Player Reacts to Joining Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are entering a rebuild. DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso were dealt this offseason, officially signifying Chicago’s pivot away from an era that was going nowhere.
While Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and other veterans remain in Chicago, more moves are likely coming for the Bulls between now and the NBA trade deadline. This will open even more opportunities for Chicago’s young players.
With the preseason over, the Bulls had to make some tough some roster decisions. One of these moves was made official on Monday, with the Bulls announcing that former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker had made their roster.
Speaking with reporters shortly after this became official, Horton-Tucker reacted to the news.
“It’s a dream come true,” Horton-Tucker said via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News.
From Chicago, Horton-Tucker debuted with the Lakers in 2019. Spending three seasons in Los Angeles, Horton-Tucker was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2022. The 6-foot-4 guard spent two seasons in Utah, averaging 10.5 points in 116 appearances.
Still just 23 years old, Horton-Tucker has a great opportunity with the Bulls to continue establishing himself as an NBA player.
The Bulls opened up minutes for players like Horton-Tucker when they moved some veterans this summer. While they will likely no longer be in the Eastern Conference playoff/play-in mix, the Bulls now have a more clear direction.
