Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Blasts New LiAngelo Ball Song
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley may no longer be in the league anymore, but he always knows how to stir up headlines and get people talking. Most recently, his statement blasting LiAngelo Ball's new song was his newest claim to go viral.
Current Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's brother LiAngelo has a new song that's currently making waves across the internet. Earlier this week, there was a viral moment when the Bulls were listening to the song in the locker room.
While many online seem to be a fan of the song, Patrick Beverley is not one of those people. The former Lakers and Bull guard absolutely blasted it in a viral rant on the Pat Bev Pod.
"Stop singing that weak ass song man," Beverley said. "That s**t is a no no. That is a trash ass song dawg. I think that's a song that no one knows the words to and they only know 'woahhh woahhh'. You have to sing it like you're an older alcoholic man... It's catchy, it's a catchy song, but no one knows any other words.
While LiAngelo Ball never became the NBA player that his two brothers became, it's still great to see him find himself in another capacity. Unfortunately, Beverley is just one of the harshest critics there is in the NBA. Regardless, LiAngelo is getting people talking.
