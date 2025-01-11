Bulls News

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Blasts New LiAngelo Ball Song

Former Lakers and Bulls guard Patrick Beverley wasn't a fan of LiAngelo's new song

Farbod Esnaashari

Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley may no longer be in the league anymore, but he always knows how to stir up headlines and get people talking. Most recently, his statement blasting LiAngelo Ball's new song was his newest claim to go viral.

Current Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's brother LiAngelo has a new song that's currently making waves across the internet. Earlier this week, there was a viral moment when the Bulls were listening to the song in the locker room.

While many online seem to be a fan of the song, Patrick Beverley is not one of those people. The former Lakers and Bull guard absolutely blasted it in a viral rant on the Pat Bev Pod.

"Stop singing that weak ass song man," Beverley said. "That s**t is a no no. That is a trash ass song dawg. I think that's a song that no one knows the words to and they only know 'woahhh woahhh'. You have to sing it like you're an older alcoholic man... It's catchy, it's a catchy song, but no one knows any other words.

While LiAngelo Ball never became the NBA player that his two brothers became, it's still great to see him find himself in another capacity. Unfortunately, Beverley is just one of the harshest critics there is in the NBA. Regardless, LiAngelo is getting people talking.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News