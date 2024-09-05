Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his rookie season. Entering the league with incredible hype and expectations, Wembanyama turned in a historic rookie campaign.
Winning Rookie of the Year and making first team All-Defensive, Wembanyama set the foundation for what should be an incredible NBA career. Getting better as the season went on, the Spurs star got more and more comfortable throughout his rookie year.
Many feel it is just a matter of time before Wembanyama takes over the NBA, and with the Spurs adding veteran point guard Chris Paul, some believe that process may be expedited. While Paul is far from who he once was, the 12-time NBA All-Star should be able to elevate Wembanyama’s game.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley claimed Wembanyama will be the NBA’s best player next season.
“He’s everything,” Beverley said of Wembanyama when asked if the 7-foot-4 star is a center. “You can’t even put him in comparison with other people. He’s the best player in the NBA next year.”
This is a bold prediction from Beverley, but he is likely not alone in feeling this way. With a year of NBA experience under his belt and a new veteran point guard, Wembanyama could take off next season.
