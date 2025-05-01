Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lakers-Wolves Game 5
As the Chicago Bulls failed to make the NBA playoffs, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Very few expected the Lakers to be in an elimination position after just five games, but somehow it happened. Not only were the Lakers on the brink during Game 5, they were actually eliminated at home.
Among those watching the game was former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley
Beverley, like many other fans of the NBA, was watching the Lakers-Wolves game as this was a win-or-go-home situation for LeBron James and company. However, Beverley made his opinions well-known on social media during and after the game had concluded in favor of the Timberwolves.
Via @patbev21: Rudy is killing this Game. about damn time. shoutout to Rudy.
Via @patbev21: damn sheesh
Via @patbev21: this is hilarious
Although Beverley played for both the Lakers and the Timberwolves, it's safe to say who he might have been more inclined to root for based off his tweets.
With Minnesota beating the Lakers in five games, they now advance to face the winners of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors series.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off in a pivotal Game 6 on Friday, and one could imagine Beverley will be watching then, too.
