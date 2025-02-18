Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Strong Statement on Lakers
While the NBA trade deadline was very chaotic, one particular team walked away with a generational talent. In the most shocking move of all time, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, pairing superstar LeBron James with a top-four player in the NBA.
The Lakers are sitting in fifth place in the West at the All-Star break with a 32-20 record, and their new-look lineup could be enough to carry them to another championship run. While the duo of Doncic and James is incredible, the Lakers are poised for a deep postseason appearance because of what they have around those two.
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley, who played for the Lakers and Chicago Bulls during the 2022-23 season, claims that LA has the deepest team in the league following the blockbuster trade.
"I like what the Lakers have," Beverley said. "You talk about a third option, you look around the NBA, [Austin Reaves] might be the best third option in the NBA. You talk about your fourth option in Rui Hachimura. He might be the best fourth option in the NBA. I'm talking about on one team! I like the Lakers, I like what they've done."
Beverley really likes this new-look Lakers squad, calling them title contenders thanks to the moves the front office has made.
"The moves Rob Pelinka has made and Jeanie Buss has made has put the Lakers right up there top-notch when it comes to the quest to get a title," Beverley said.
While on paper, the Lakers' roster seems top-heavy, they are surprisingly deep and have many of the right tools to ascend into title contention, despite their lack of frontcourt help.
