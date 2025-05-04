Bulls News

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Russell Westbrook During Game 7

Former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley sends message to Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook during Game 7

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets weren't able to close the series out in six games, setting up a decisive Game 7 back in Denver against the Los Angeles Clippers. A series win that would mean a lot to both sides, it's clear after the game which side wanted it more.

In a disappointing offensive effort by the Clippers, the Nuggets blew out Los Angeles on their way to a 120-101 victory in Game 7. It was a total team effort, getting 15 or more points from all of the Nuggets' starters. In addition, veteran guard Russell Westbrook had another impressive performance off the bench, triggering a response from a former teammate.

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley took to his X account to speak for Westbrook after his performance. The former MVP finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

"we should all agree after this game Win or Lose the Westbrook slander is done. he really does everything 🏀Brodie" - via @patev21 on X

Westbrook received a lot of criticism from Clippers fans during the series, especially for his mistakes, such as missed layups. However, he ended up being the X-factor for the Nuggets, shooting an impressive 41.9% from three despite never being labeled as a shooter.

Now, Westbrook will move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, another former team of his where he first built his Hall of Fame resume.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

