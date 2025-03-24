Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Shares Harsh Truth on Cavaliers
One of the top stories in the NBA this season has been the play of the Cleveland Cavaliers. After finishing as the fourth seed the past two seasons in the Eastern Conference, they've ascended to the top seed in the conference under first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson. After Atkinson's failed tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, he's revived his career in Cleveland.
While the roster hasn't changed much, players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have taken a step up in their games behind leading-scorer Donovan Mitchell. Still, the team has received a lot of doubts about their playoff success, with former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley sharing the harsh truth on his podcast.
"Not one is afraid of [the Cavaliers]," Beverley shared. "The minute [Darius Garland] chooses not to take defense serious, they're gonna lose. The minute Donovan Mitchell doesn't take defense serious...they're gonna lose...Defense wins championships, offense sells tickets.”
Cleveland does boast the league's top-scoring offense entering Monday, at 122.3 points per game, but is tied for 10th in the league for the best-scoring defense at 111.9 points per game. However, when the playoffs come around, the Cavaliers may struggle with a small backcourt and not be able to survive relying just on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Especially with the Boston Celtics heating up with nine wins in their last 10 games, the Cavaliers might not have enough defense at the guard position to be legit playoff contenders.
Related Articles
LeBron James' Honest Statement After Historic Lakers' Loss to Bulls
Luka Doncic's Honest Statement on Lakers' Blowout Loss to Bulls