Failed Alex Caruso Trade With Western Conference Contender Revealed
The NBA world was shocked when Alex Caruso was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. It turns out, Caruso almost returned back to the Pacific Division before that happened. However, it just wasn't for the Lakers.
According to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls rejected the Sacramento Kings' trade offer of the number 13 pick in the draft for Alex Caruso. Here is the exact excerpt from Slater's article.
“The Kings already tried to use it for a significant roster upgrade," Slater said. "They were close to a trade for defensive ace Alex Caruso last week, according to league sources, offering the No. 13 pick to Chicago as the key chip. The Bulls, to the surprise of many within the league, instead opted to send Caruso to Oklahoma City for Josh Giddey.”
In all honesty, neither trade for Alex Caruso was a great offer. He deserves more than the 13th overall pick, and he also deserves more than being traded for Josh Giddey straight up. Alex Caruso is a caliber of player who deserved both a pick and Josh Giddey in a package.
The Chicago Bulls will be an entirely different team after trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey. Defensively, they'll no longer be the same, but offensively, the team will unlock far more potential.
