Fans React to NBA Legend Dwyane Wade's Post With Angel Reese
NBA legend Dwayne Wade was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. Playing 16 seasons in the NBA, Wade made 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, and won three championships.
Wade spent 15 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, playing one season for his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016-17. Wade appeared in 60 games (59 starts) for the Bulls that year, averaging 18.3 points.
Now part owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Wade remains very involved in Chicago where he is from.
Via Alexa Philippou on July 14, 2023: “BREAKING: NBA legend Dwyane Wade is officially joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, he tells ESPN, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the league at a pivotal juncture in its 27-year history.”
Wade has been outspoken online with his support for the Sky and their All-Star rookie Angel Reese.
Reese recently launched her Unapologetically Angel podcast that releases new episodes every Thursday. Via her show’s account on X, Reese shared that Wade will be joining the podcast.
“Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one,” Reese’s podcast account replied to a picture Wade posted.
Wade’s post has over 200,000 views, and fans have been reacting to it.
Via @WanderinSheep: “This means something to me”
Via @JustDustin14: “Oh this episode should be good”
Via @sincerelykemab: “I’m so ready for this episode”
Via @Latesia27: “Excited for Thursday”
The Sky did not make the WNBA playoffs, but it was still a historic season for Reese.
