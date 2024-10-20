Former Chicago Bulls Player Posts Heartfelt Message After Being Released
This was a big transaction week across the NBA. With the preseason ending, teams had to make difficult decisions on players not on standard or two-way contracts. The regular season is less than one week away, and teams must soon finalize their rosters.
While many teams entered camp with at least a two-way spot available, spots across the league are limited, which led to several players getting waived this week. In an official announcement on Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced two roster moves.
Via Bulls: “Transactions: We have waived Onuralp Bitim & Kenneth Lofton Jr. Thank you for your hard work and best of luck."
Bitim shared a very heartfelt message on X after being waived.
Via Bitim: “This is the place where my childhood dreams came to life. Chicago, you made me feel at home every single moment. Chicago Bulls, you granted me the privilege of training where my childhood hero, MJ, once trained, and playing basketball in the same iconic arena.”
Bitim spent last season in Chicago, appearing in 23 games. The 25-year-old guard now has an opportunity to explore different opportunities as he evaluates his basketball future.
Many Bulls fans were rooting for Bitim to get an extended opportunity after what he went through leading up to this training camp.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Onuralp Bitim, who suffered detached retina in his right eye in Bulls’ next-to-last game of season, said he endured two surgeries to fix issue and, as part of his recovery, had to lie on his stomach for 15 hours a day for multiple days. He’s healthy, battling for 15th roster spot.”
It did not work out for Bitim in his pursuit of a standard roster spot, but this resilience to get back on the court is admirable.
